J.C. Penney announces which stores will close in Kansas

J.C. Penney on Friday announced the location of 138 stores that it will close.
In Kansas, it will close stores in Chanute, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Lawrence and Winfield.
The closings across the country will mean the loss of about 5,000 jobs. J.C. Penney announced Feb. 24 that would be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months.
The longtime company has experienced the same declines in recent years that other large clothing, appliance, electronics, sporting goods and book stores. Earlier this week, Gordmans declared bankruptcy and likely liquidation, while Dillard’s, Sears, Kmart and Macy’s among others, have closed or will soon close hundreds of locations across the country. They have suffered from shoppers' move to the internet and demographic shifts.
Comments