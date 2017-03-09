The top-rated convenience store in Kansas? Wichitans will know

A new national survey of the top-rated convenience store brands showed a strong performance by QuikTrip, including in Kansas.
The survey, from Gasbuddy.com, shows QT as the top-rated brand in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Data was collected from millions of GasBuddy user ratings throughout the country who weighed in on the best overall convenience store retail experience.
QuikTrip opened in Tulsa in 1958 by Chester Cadieux and started in Wichita in 1971. Today it has more than 700 stores in 11 states.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments