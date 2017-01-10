New shopping center about to sprout up in west Wichita

Occidental Management is about to break ground on a shopping center on the land in front of Wichita Northwest High School.
The company expects to start construction this week on a 28,000-square-foot strip center called Tyler Pointe. It already has sold the front parcel to QuikTrip.
In 2010, the company worked a deal with the Wichita school district that resulted in it buying 12 acres of the Northwest campus at 13th and Tyler, while the district bought 125 acres at Pawnee and 127th, land where Southeast High now sits.
Vice president Chad Stafford said this week that the company had three tenants already signed and two more are in negotiation for about 40 percent of the space. He expects the building to be open by summer.
He said they expect to erect two or three more similar-sized buildings in the next year or two as businesses see the advantage of the location.
“Between the lead tenants and the outparcel sales, we’re in a good position there,” Stafford said. “With the addition of the (I-)235 on- and off-ramps, the proximity of the Dillons and other retail close by and the zoo down the street, that’s a much more heavily trafficked intersection than it used to be.”
He said the location offers the same demographics as NewMarket Square a mile to the northwest, but at a lower rate for tenants.
Tyler Pointe could eventually include smaller versions of large national retail stores. The big national retailers are tending to shy away from the 200,000-square-foot stores these days, he said, but are continuing to build smaller ones filled with merchandise more precisely targeted to nearby residents.
