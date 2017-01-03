New grocery store to become oasis in Wichita ‘food desert’

The Save-A-Lot grocery store at 1640 S. Broadway is set to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with a ceremony that includes city officials.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“It will be a short ceremony, and then we’ll get people shopping right away,” said Marcus Scarborough, vice president of community engagement for store owner Honor Capital.
Honor Capital is a veteran-led, for-profit company based in Tulsa that aims to build and operate small grocery stores in “food deserts,” areas without a local grocery store within a few miles.
This is its fourth store, with three more coming soon. It already has a Save-A-Lot store in Winfield. There are two other Save-A-Lot stores in Wichita.
Save-A-Lot is a brand owned by giant food wholesaler Supervalu, which licenses its name and operating program to independently-owned stores.
Honor Capital has spent $1.35 million to renovate and stock the store.
It will have about 25 employees. The store will have freshly cut meat and fresh produce, along with packaged foods.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
