Need to return gifts? Tips on how to streamline that process

When the sleeves are too short, the logo is for the wrong team or the kitchen gadget is a duplicate of one you already have, it’s gift return time.
It’s an annual ritual for many Americans after the holiday season. The National Retail Federation reports that two-thirds of us don’t return any gifts at all. For the other third, however, there are several things to keep in mind so that the process goes without a hitch.
The Better Business Bureau has tips to make returning gifts easier.
Dig into the details
Return fraud is a real concern for retailers. Last year’s loss nationally to retailers was nearly $2 billion.
It’s a problem that some stores are addressing by tightening their policies on gift returns. At the same time, in the interest of good customer relations, many have more lenient policies during the holiday season, allowing returns even without store receipts and extending the period of time within which returns can be made.
Policies regarding proof of identity may be tighter, and some stores may allow returns only on certain products.
Store policies vary widely, and the savvy consumer takes the time to learn the policy of the store they are returning gifts to. Doing your homework ahead of time heads off the possibility of a disappointment encountered after you’ve made the trek to the store.
It’s also not unheard of for store clerks who may have been hired just for the holiday rush to be inadequately informed of the store’s policy details.
You may want to check online to see the specifics of the policy, or give the store a call. Policies should be displayed at the store and may be printed on the back of receipts.
Watch out for the possibility that holiday merchandise and sale items could be exceptions to the retailer’s normal policy.
Good old-fashioned paper
It may go a bit against the grain of our digital age, but having a paper receipt can greatly ease the return process.
If your gift did not come with a gift receipt, it would be a good idea to ask the giver whether they still have one.
(Keep this in mind when giving gifts in the future for the convenience of your friends.)
If you don’t have a paper receipt, don’t be surprised if the retailer refuses to give you cash for the item. They may have a policy of giving store credit or allowing an exchange for something else, however.
Common snags
▪ When returning electronic merchandise, an opened package could spoil the deal.
▪ Clothing items should still have store tags on them with item numbers and bar codes.
▪ Time is important. If you want to return an item, do it as soon as possible. The store doesn’t care when the item was given to you; their concern is when it was originally purchased.
Also, try to make your visit to the store when it is less crowded and lines are shorter.
▪ Restocking fees could be charged on larger items or on electronics.
▪ Online retailers may not refund the shipping fee. Consider as an alternative taking the item to the company’s local store instead.
▪ Finally, try to be polite and patient with store employees who may be dealing with short staffing and stress from being overworked. You might be pleasantly surprised at how far a smile and a little kindness can go toward smoothing out the return process.
Denise Groene is state director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. Contact the BBB at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
