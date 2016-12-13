Cuisinart recalls 8 million food processors

Cuisinart is recalling 8 million food processors due to concern about blades breaking, according to a news release.
Conair, the parent company of Cuisinart, said that the S-shaped, riveted blade on 22 models of food processors that were made in China and sold between 1996 and 2015 can crack over time.
The company said it has fielded 69 reports from people who found pieces of blades in food, including 30 who have suffered oral cuts or broken teeth.
The Consumer Prodcut Safety Commission also released a recall summary report on the matter. Consumers have been advised to stop using the food processors immediately.
Customers can find out more information about the recall and alert Conair to any problems by calling 877-339-2534 or visiting www.cuisinart.com/recall.
