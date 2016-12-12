Don’t be duped by scams this holiday season

The holidays are a time for togetherness, gift-giving, food and eggnog.
They’re also a time to be on guard for scams. The Better Business Bureau recently released a list of suggestions for consumers to help them remain vigilant this holiday season.
Be cautious shopping online: Because many retailers now have chip card readers, fraud at brick-and-mortar stores is down, so scam artists have shifted their efforts online. Use a credit (not debit) card online and only shop on secure websites. Look for “https” in the address (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and for a lock symbol.
Watch for look-alike websites: Use only legitimate websites. Watch out for URLs that use the names of well-known brands along with extra words.
E-cards: Electronic cards can be fun, but be careful. Two red flags to watch out for are if the sender’s name is not apparent and if you are required to share additional information to get the card.
Emergency scam: Be cautious if you get a call from a family member or friend claiming to be in an accident, arrested or hospitalized while traveling in another country. Never send money unless you confirm with another family member that it’s true.
Phony charities: Everyone is in a generous mood at the holidays, so scammers take advantage of that with fake charity solicitations in email, on social media sites, and even by text. Make sure the charity you support is legit.
Temporary holiday jobs: Retailers and delivery services need extra help at the holidays, but beware of solicitations that require you to share personal information online or pay for a job lead. Apply in person or go to retailers’ main websites to find out who is hiring.
Unusual forms of payment: Be wary of anyone who asks you to pay for holiday purchases using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers or third parties. These payments cannot be traced and cannot be undone.
Free gift cards: Pop-up ads or emails offering free gift cards are often just a ploy to get your personal information that can later be used for identity theft.
Social media gift exchange: It sounds like a great deal – buy one gift and get 36 in return. But it’s just a variation on a pyramid scheme and it’s illegal.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
