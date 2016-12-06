New Wal-Mart app speeds grocery pickup

Wal-Mart is speeding up its already sped-up remote grocery ordering process.
Wichita grocery shoppers currently can order online at grocery.walmart.com. A few hours later, they can drive to one of four local stores: 21st and Maize; 53rd and Meridian; Kellogg and Greenwich; and in Derby. There, they pull up to a specially marked area and announce their arrival. Within a few minutes, clerks will come out and load their groceries into customers’ cars.
But with a new app, grocery buyers can check in before they leave home, and the groceries will be ready for loading when they arrive.
It cuts the wait time from a few minutes to a few seconds, according to the company. There is no cost for the service.
The app is available free through Google’s Play Store and Apple’s iTunes App Store.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
