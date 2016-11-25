Patience pays off for Black Friday shoppers

For Shannen Williams and her sister, Tamie Lindsey, Black Friday isn’t what it used to be.
A few years ago, they had time to clear the Thanksgiving dishes, watch a football game, visit with family, have another dessert and maybe even get some sleep before braving early-morning crowds for doorbuster deals.
These days, when sales start as early as 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, the sisters say they forgo the really big bargains to spend time with family.
“We still kind of get the deals, but I don’t think they’re as good,” Williams said. “You have to get out there early and get it, or you kind of get left behind.”
She and her sister started their post-holiday shopping at 6 a.m. Friday at the Atwoods in Derby. A couple hours later, they were scanning aisles in the toy department of Target at Maple and Ridge Road in west Wichita.
For old times’ sake, Williams wore a bright red shirt that said, “We don’t just shop – we shop until we drop or fall over.”
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, used to launch the holiday season, but the competition to grab customers first is keen. Stores like Wal-Mart, Target and more were open Thursday evening in what they hope will be a new holiday tradition as they try to fight off competition from online juggernaut Amazon.
After what appeared to be a strong turnout for Thanksgiving sales, some early morning reports indicate that traffic to malls may be slower on Black Friday than last year as retailers spread the deals out throughout the week.
“It was a really good start. But I have never seen Black Friday morning so calm,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at NPD Group, a market research firm, who visited malls on Long Island in New York on Friday.
He still thinks the weekend’s sales will likely be up over last year because shoppers did lots of buying, including pricey flat-screen TVs.
The evolution toward Thursday shopping was evident at the Target store in east Wichita. By the time the store at 21st and Greenwich opened its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday, the line to get in wrapped all the way around the building.
Members of Epic Church distributed free cups of hot chocolate to shoppers in line, and people joked that they were still full from Thanksgiving dinner.
Kaisha Watkins of Wichita waited about 40 minutes outside the store. Once inside, she and her cousin split up to grab the deals they sought – a television, Sony PlayStation and various toys – and were checked out and loading their cars within a half-hour.
“I come for the sales, and I got all of it,” Watkins said.
She said she appreciates the move toward Thanksgiving Day store hours because she works Fridays and wouldn’t have been able to spend the day shopping.
“Now I’m full and tired and ready to sleep,” she said.
This weekend is crucial to set the tone for the holiday season. Around 137 million people plan to or are considering doing their shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted for the National Retail Federation. That includes online and store shopping.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest shopping day of the year.
The NRF, the nation’s largest retail group, expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 percent for November and December, better than the 3 percent growth seen for those months last year. That excludes car sales, gas and restaurant receipts. But it includes online spending and other non-store sales such as catalog spending.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., which started its Black Friday sales at 6 p.m. Thursday, said shoppers were embracing technology products. Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer at Wal-Mart’s U.S. division, said in addition to Black Friday favorites like televisions and toys, they were looking for drones, virtual reality products and hoverboards.
Savannah Brumfield, manager of the Target store at Maple and Ridge, said this year’s crowds were much larger than the ones last year, when Wichita dealt with sleet and ice on Thanksgiving. Employees opened doors to about 20 customers at a time Thursday evening to keep shoppers calm and orderly, she said.
What did they rush toward? Mostly toys and electronics, Brumfield said – and a bin of giant teddy bears that sold for $10 each.
“Everyone wants those,” she said of the bears. “They were gone in the first five minutes.”
By Friday morning, parking lots at malls and big box stores were more manageable. At the Old Navy store in Towne East Square, only a handful of customers picked through a rack of quilted jackets priced at $10 each as a 7 a.m. “doorbuster.”
Mis Gaston, general manager of Towne East, said the shift toward shopping on Thanksgiving Day – the mall opened its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday – means lots of customers space out their shopping or make multiple trips.
“It’s busy – great sales, lots of shoppers,” Gaston said. “And the thing I noticed that was really neat was lots of families. Whether it’s family that’s already living here or people that have family coming from out of town, they were able to have something to do together.”
Kari Boales said she did some “tag-team shopping” with a friend and her niece at various stores Thursday night, then got some sleep and hit the mall again Friday morning with her daughter, Katelyn, and four of Katelyn’s middle-school friends.
“I have a shopping list for my kids, and I’m pretty much almost done,” she said. “We found some deals and we had fun, so it’s been pretty productive for me.”
Contributing: Associated Press
