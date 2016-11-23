What time Wichita stores are opening for Black Friday

Black Friday shopping starts at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Quantities for blockbusters are limited, but the deals are good for those who can get them: 3-foot giant teddy bears at Target for $10, 99-cent poinsettias at Lowe’s, $20 diamond earrings at JC Penney and large flat-screen TVs nearly everywhere for a few hundred dollars. If that’s not enough to get you to stay up all night, Cabela’s is giving away $8,000 in prizes to the first 600 people in line.
Open Thanksgiving Day
7 a.m.
Dollar General: open 7-10 a.m.
8 a.m.
CVS Pharmacy: regular hours
Gander Mountain: open until midnight; reopens at 5 a.m. Friday
3 p.m.
JC Penney: Early shoppers get coupons; stays open through 10 p.m. Friday; doorbusters good through 5 p.m. Friday
5 p.m.
Best Buy: open until 1 a.m.; reopening at 8 a.m. Friday.
Dell: Hourly doorbusters online from 5-11 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.
6 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: open until 2 a.m.; reopens at 5 a.m. Friday.
Kohl’s: Black Friday specials good through 1 p.m. Friday.
Michael’s: Open until midnight; reopens 7 a.m. Friday.
Target: Stores open through 11 p.m. Friday.
Sears: Stores reopen at 5 a.m. Friday; doorbusters good through 1 p.m. Friday
Shoe Carnival: Open until midnight Thanksgiving Day; reopens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Wal-Mart
7 p.m.
K-Mart: Doorbusters continue through 2 p.m. Friday.
Opening Friday
5 a.m.
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Cabela’s
Gander Mountain
6 a.m.
Atwoods
Bed Bath and Beyond
Dillons: Offering Friday-only specials on gifts
Home Depot
Lowe’s
Menards: Black Friday sale through noon
Northern Tool and Equipment
Office Depot/Office Max
7 a.m.
Ashley Homestore
TGW
Petsmart
World Market
Wichita Furniture on Consignment
8 a.m.
Havertys
Mattress Firm: Doorbusters through 11 a.m.
Salon Brands
Thunderbird Firearms Academy
DammMusic Center
Slumberland Furniture
Vanderbilt’s
9 a.m.
Furniture Row
Denver Mattress Co.
Lazboy
Lowe’s
Mall hours
Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg: opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 1 a.m. Friday. It reopens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg: opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 1 a.m. Friday. It reopens at 5 a.m. Friday.
