Outdoor giant Bass Pro to acquire Cabela’s for $4.5B

It looks like Wichita will get a Bass Pro store after all, but it might still be called Cabela’s.
Bass Pro announced Monday that it is buying Cabela’s for $4.5 billion. Few details of the merger have been announced, but Bass Pro CEO Johnny Morris said on the company’s website that he intends “to celebrate and grow the Cabela’s brand.”
Wichita has a Cabela’s store, at 21st and Greenwich Road, which opend in 2012.
But to some Wichitans, the purchase might resonate in an odd way: nearly a decade earlier, in 2003 and 2004, the very public efforts to lure a Bass Pro to downtown Wichita was big news.
The developers of WaterWalk, projected as a $130 million development along the Arkansas River, desperatedly wanted a high-profile retail/entertainment anchor to kick off the project. Negotiations between the developers, city leaders and the company got close, but Bass Pro wanted a lot of money to come.
There was enough opposition on Wichita City Council, including Mayor Carlos Mayans, to force a downsizing of the city’s original $30.9 million promised project contribution. After a year of political wrangling and negotiation that even reached the Legislature, the developers seemed close to signing the deal, but the three sides could never reach a satisfactory deal.
Eventually, the developers switched their sights to Gander Mountain. The result caused a lot of disappointment in the city. WaterWalk continued to struggle and has never completely developed.
In the deal announced Monday, Bass Pro is paying Cabela’s shareholders $65.50 cash per share. The deal creates uncertainty about jobs in Cabela’s home state of Nebraska. The combined companies plan to keep some operations in Sidney and Lincoln, Nebraska, but it’s not immediately clear how many jobs might be lost.
Capital One will take over running Cabela’s credit card unit as part of the deal. Activist investment firm Elliott Management began pushing for significant changes at Cabela’s last fall. Cabela’s employs about 2,000 people in the western Nebraska town of Sidney, which has about 7,000 residents.
Contributing: Associated Press
