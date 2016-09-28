Need a job? Towne East Square retailers are hiring for holidays

Towne East Square will hold a holiday job fair with more than 30 retailers from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the lower level of the mall’s center court.
Mall retailers are looking to fill more than 100 full- and part-time positions at Abercrombie & Fitch, Aerie, Best Buy Mobile, Brookstone, Coach, Express, Finish Line, Footlocker, Great American Cookie, Hollister, Journey’s, Old Navy, Pandora, Payless Shoe Source, rue21, Sears, Starbucks, Torrid, Vision Works, Windsor Fashions, Zales, Simon Guest Services and more.
Retailers will review resumes, provide applications and conduct on-the-spot interviews. The mall recommends that applicants arrive early to secure the best positions, bring identification and dress to impress.
For more information, go to www.simon.com/mall/towne-east-square or www.facebook.com/TowneEastSquare or call 316-686-3341.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments