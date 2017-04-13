New restaurant to open on the west side

A local development group plans to open a Huddle House restaurant at Twin Lakes Shopping Center.
The restaurant will open in a new 6,500-square-foot strip center that will sit in the Twin Lakes parking lot’s north side between the Pizza Hut and the Wendy’s.
Lead developer Abdul Arif, who is also a lawyer, said he wanted space for his office close to the city’s heavily Hispanic neighborhoods. Aside from the restaurant and his law office, he said the building will have more than 3,000 square feet available.
Arif and his group are the franchisees for the Huddle House at that location.
“We basically saw a niche in the market for a law office and also saw the need for a breakfast place, open-24-hours restaurant with dessert, that no one is catering to in the market,” Arif said.
He said it should be open in late October or November. Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal.
Arif said they are also planning to build a Huddle House in Pratt and want to put up a dozen more across Kansas.
The nearest Huddle House restaurants are in Emporia and Salina.
