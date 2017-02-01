So you’re ready to buy a house. Too bad inventory is limited right now.

2016 ended with a kind of real estate mystery.
More people wanted houses and searched high and low. And yet there are actually fewer houses on the market today than there were three years ago, both here and in the country as a whole.
In Wichita, 2016 ended with the fewest existing houses listed for sale in years.
The result has been predictable: Houses don’t sit on the market very long, and – here’s a blast from a decade ago – some sellers are fielding multiple offers.
The result, of course, is that prices keep rising, even in slow-growing Wichita: up 4.5 percent from the year before, according to the South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service.
That’s great if you are a seller, but experts say it is exacerbating some of the gridlock that is preventing more people from putting houses on the market.
Although sales are up overall because people are ready to buy what’s available, it has meant a lot of frustrated buyers who want more choices.
Last year, the houses that sold spent a median of just 24 days on the market. As a comparison, in a housing market evenly balanced between buyer and seller, houses sit an average of six months before selling.
“I’ve been in this business 43 years, and I’ve never seen it this low,” said John McKenzie, president of Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate.
Why fewer existing houses?
McKenzie’s theory for the lack of available homes is that the presidential race distracted people and made them anxious and cautious.
“Plus,” McKenzie said, “a lot of folks took the opportunity to refinance in the last few years, and they are comfortable right now. If it’s not necessary to move, they will pretty much sit tight.”
Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist for Trulia, an online real estate portal, said it’s more complicated.
A free-flowing housing market relies on homeowners seeking to buy more expensive houses as they get older. They start with an inexpensive home and move up once or twice during their working careers.
People typically won’t list their home for sale until they feel they can buy something they like and can afford and feel confident someone will buy their house.
One of the problems these days, McLaughlin said, is that the low-end market has been heavily affected. In the wake of the housing crash, investors moved in, bought houses with cash and turned them into rentals.
That’s certainly true in Wichita, where hundreds of homes were bought, often out of foreclosure.
Plus, he said, in a holdover from the housing bust, many owners of lower-priced homes are still underwater on their loans, which means they are unlikely to sell and take a loss.
Also, he said, most importantly, rising prices – particularly at the top end of the market – have reduced affordability, slowing the upward flow and leading to a kind of gridlock in the whole market.
Where are the homebuilders?
The lack of supply of existing homes could be solved by new homes.
Homebuilders are working on it, but they’re understandably cautious, said Wess Galyon, president of the Wichita Area Homebuilders Association.
Homebuilders erected 1,034 single-family homes in 2016, he said, about the same as in 2015 and up about 300 over 2011, the market’s worst year.
That’s a recovery, of sorts. But Wichita-area homebuilders averaged more than 2,400 a year from 1993 and 2007, he said.
Home construction won’t boom until existing home sales start booming. And deep down, he said, that depends on the slow-growing local economy.
“It’s the job losses and the rate of growth, and that is not enough to pick up a lot of steam,” he said.
Developer Jay Russell also noted that many construction companies and subcontractors were wiped out in the housing bust and never came back. The industry is permanently smaller than it was.
The rest have remained very conservative in how many speculative houses they build, he said. And some have turned to popular kinds of residential construction, such as duplexes or small apartment developments.
What now?
This year will see an improvement, most people in the industry say.
Higher prices simply put more money into the equation, making everyone more willing to take on risk – either by putting a house on the market or building a house.
With prices and home values higher, not only does it better reward selling, it will hoist more housing loans from being underwater.
The Wichita economy generally is likely to do a little better than last year, with more people employed and wages rising a bit. And higher interest rates aren’t so high they will discourage buying.
Also, the election is over, with many people locally excited about what President Trump and the Republican Congress can do for the economy.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
