You can get much more for your house now

Wichita-area home prices in November were up 4.7 percent over November 2015, according to CoreLogic, a real estate analytics company.
That’s faster than the state as a whole, which was up 4.1 percent, but slower than the nation, which was up 7.1 percent, for the year.
The Wichita metro has experienced an increasingly tight housing market over the past few years as sales have grown while the number of houses for sale is falling. The average time on the market for a house during 2016 was about three months, half of what is considered a balanced market.
