Wichita developer earns honor from Best Western

Steve Martens, president of Hospitality Management LLC and The Martens Companies, was named Developer of the Year by Best Western Hotels & Resorts.
Martens, one of two recipients to receive the inaugural award, was honored during the hotel chain’s annual convention this week in Phoenix. The award was created to honor developers whose new properties deliver superior quality in interior and exterior design, function and guest amenities.
Hospitality Management owns and operates three properties under the Best Western flag, including the Best Western Blackwell Inn in Blackwell, Okla.; the Best Western Plus Patterson Park Inn in Arkansas City; and the recently opened Best Western Plus in Norman, Okla.
“This award honors those who are committed to developing and investing in multiple Best Western hotel projects, and Steve simply represents the best of the best,” Ron Pohl, senior vice president of brand management for Best Western, said in a statement.
“The quality of Best Western properties coming online is very impressive, and we are eager to find additional opportunities to bring this brand to the marketplace,” Martens said in a statement. “Our goal is to maximize return for our hotel investors, while at the same time maximizing the experience for the guests.”
Comments