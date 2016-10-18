You can weigh in on which Delano project you prefer

The four developers who started out bidding to develop a key site in Delano are down to two, and the public can weigh in on which they prefer.
A city committee has picked EPC Real Estate Group, based in Kansas City, and Delano Partners, which has offices a few blocks from the site.
Residents can attend an open house on the proposals from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the downtown Central Library. The two developers will present their proposals for development of the 7-acre Delano Catalyst Site. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on a comment card.
According to the city bid guidelines, the winning project will be a mixed-use development, which means office space or apartments on upper floors, with retail, office and restaurant space on the first floor; architecture compatible with the surrounding development; at least two stories; mostly on-street parking; a public greenway; and a public plaza.
The site is vacant city-owned land southwest of Second and McLean Boulevard, close to the $33 million new library – called the Advanced Learning Center – and the $38 million River Vista Apartment project. The site is split into parcels of 4.6 acres and 2.6 acres, divided by North Sycamore Street.
Proposals by Ruffin Cos. and Johnny Stevens did not survive the vetting process.
EPC Real Estate Group has built more than a dozen large mixed-use projects, mostly in the Kansas City area. Some are more suburban, but others are urban reuse or redevelopment projects.
Delano Partners is led by developer and broker Dan Unruh of InSite Realty, which has developed several office buildings and office parks.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments