Hinkle Law Firm opens new office at the Waterfront

Hinkle Law Firm has officially opened its new offices at the Waterfront.
The Hinkle Law Building, 1617 N. Waterfront Parkway, will eventually house all of the firm’s 40 attorneys and 100 support staff. The firm still has offices in the Epic Center in downtown Wichita. The remaining staff is expected to move to the Waterfront in the spring.
“The uniqueness of the building coupled with its location make it one of the most desirable office spaces in Wichita,” co-Managing Member Mike Herd said in a news release.
Hinkle Law Firm was established in 1987 and is the second-largest law firm in Wichita, according to the company. It also has offices in Overland Park.
The firm announced in 2015 that it would move to the Waterfront as a tenant in the building being constructed by Murfin Inc. Crossland Construction was the builder and LK Architecture the architect.
Hinkle Law Firm will occupy floors three, four and five of the seven-story building.
