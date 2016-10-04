Housing squeeze makes Wichita area home prices pop

Wichita area home prices in August were 3.9 percent higher than a year ago, according to the real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.
The south central Kansas area is in the midst of a robust seller’s market, with home sales up 13.9 percent from a year ago even while the supply of homes for sale is actually down, according to the August report from South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service.
The result is that when houses come on the market, they tend to sell quickly and at close to the asking price. The market has just 2.5 months of a supply of houses for sale, while six months is considered a market balanced evenly between supply and demand.
Half of area houses in August sold in less than 24 days for a price that is 98 percent of the listing price, according to the listing service.
The average sale price of existing homes was $148,512, although the listing service said this represented just a 0.7 percent increase from a year ago. The average sale price of new homes in August was $309,121, up 2.6 percent, according to the listing service.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments