If you take your child to this ER, be sure to ask for a slushy

A Wichita hospital has more room in its ER to treat sick kids.
Wesley Healthcare on Thursday opened its expanded pediatric emergency department and announced a second phase to Wesley Children's Hospital.
The expanded pediatric ER has fourteen rooms and features splashes of yellow, blue, green and orange in each exam room and around the nurses' station. It also includes a slushy machine serving "Strawberiwi" and "Blew Raspberry" flavors.
The expanded pediatric ER, which is separated from Wesley's adult ERs, is in response to a growing demand for its services, especially since the opening of the Children's Hospital in 2016.
"In the past five years that I've been here, we've seen our pediatric emergency visits increase by about 10 to 14 percent every year, so we're growing very quickly," said Bryan Henderson, medical director of Wesley's pediatric ER.
Wesley officials also marked the occasion by announcing the next phase of work to the children's hospital. The $17 million project will relocate pediatric dialysis and pediatric sedation from other parts of the Wesley campus to the children's hospital, Wesley CEO Bill Voloch said. An in-house pharmacy for pediatric patients will also be added as part of the children's hospital project.
Construction work on that project is expected to begin this fall and be completed in fall 2019, Voloch said.
"This combined with our pediatric ER completion that opens today will, when you total it all up, will be just shy of a $50 million investment that Wesley and HCA has made into the kids of this community," he said.
