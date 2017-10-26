‘It all started with those infected teeth’: A Via Christi HOPE experience

More Videos 2:02 Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died Pause 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 1:53 Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 0:43 Getting to know Wichita State's Rauno Nurger 2:05 The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 1:05 Getting to know Wichita State's C.J. Keyser 3:11 K-State DB Denzel Goolsby on OU interception, KU rivalry 0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 4:01 This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died Kira Corteville's father Wayne Corteville was in the Via Christi HOPE program until he died Sept. 10. When the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services suspended new enrollments in the HOPE program, it cited examples of untreated medical conditions. One stood out to Corteville as likely being her father. He needed a dental appointment, which was not provided. Two months later, he was hospitalized because of a tooth abscess. The family believes resulting health issues ended up killing Wayne. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Kira Corteville's father Wayne Corteville was in the Via Christi HOPE program until he died Sept. 10. When the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services suspended new enrollments in the HOPE program, it cited examples of untreated medical conditions. One stood out to Corteville as likely being her father. He needed a dental appointment, which was not provided. Two months later, he was hospitalized because of a tooth abscess. The family believes resulting health issues ended up killing Wayne. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

