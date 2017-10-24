Under a national branding effort, Via Christi Health will become Ascension Via Christi within the next year.
Health Care

National branding means Via Christi to take on Ascension name

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 9:41 AM

Via Christi Health said Tuesday that Acension will become a more integral part of the health system’s brand.

The change, which will take effect within the next year, means Via Christi Health will become Ascension Via Christi, and Via Christi Clinic will be known as Ascension Medical Group.

“Working together as part of Ascension has enabled Via Christi to improve the care we provide by bringing the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers,” Mike Mullins, CEO and Kansas ministry market executive, said in a news release Tuesday. “Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of being part of this national network.”

Via Christ Health joined St. Louis-based Ascension in 2013. Ascension is a Catholic-based nonprofit health system with operations in 22 states and Washington, D.C.

Via Christi said Ascension systems in six other states are making a similar name change as part of a broader, national brand-identity effort.

Via Christi has nine hospitals in Kansas and 75 related health care sites, and employs about 6,000 people.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

