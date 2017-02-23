Via Christi breaks ground on Derby clinic expansion

Via Christi broke ground for construction of a nearly 15,000-square-foot facility this week, an expansion of its presence in Derby.
The new clinic, on the northwest corner of Tall Tree Road and Newberry, is expected to be completed this fall. It will integrate primary care and physical therapy and increase the clinic from four family medicine and pediatric providers to eight, according to a release.
“Our goal is to continue to help ‘connect the dots’ to their care, making it simpler for patients and their families to access the right care at the right time in a location as close to home as possible,” Mike Mullins, CEO of Via Christi Health, said in the release.
It’s a $5 million built-to-suit facility, for which Via Christi has signed a long-term lease.
