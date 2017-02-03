Via Christi names vice president of budget, planning, decision support

Mike Joy has been named vice president of budget, planning and decision support for Via Christi Health.
Joy began his Via Christi career 24 years ago at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg as a staff accountant, according to a news release. He went on to serve as controller, supply chain director and vice president of finance.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be involved in healthcare finance from the big-picture perspective – to help Via Christi ministries and the system as a whole create and achieve a plan for success,” Joy said in the release.
Joy began his new role this week.
