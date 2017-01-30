Wesley names vice president of business development

Wesley Healthcare has named James Stepien its new vice president of business development.
“James has extensive experience in strategic growth and outreach...,” said Bill Voloch, Wesley Healthcare president and CEO, in a news release. “He has done a tremendous job of growing inpatient and outpatient referrals to Welsey, including the establishment of more than 30 community needs-based specialty clinics across Kansas.”
Stepien previously served as one of Wesley’s physicians relations and outreach managers. In his new role, he will work collaboratively across the Wichita market to lead and develop business strategies for services, facilities and operations at Wesley Healthcare, according to the release.
“I’m excited to look at the programs and services we offer and look for ways we can enhance those services and better meet the demands of the community,” Stepien said.
Stepien graduated from Friends University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in healthcare leadership.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments