Health insurance enrollment help Thursday and Friday

People who buy insurance on their own through the Health Insurance Marketplace can receive enrollment assistance Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis, Suite 2128.
Attendees will receive information about requirements of the Affordable Care Act and one-on-one assistance with health insurance enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace, HealthCare.gov.
Via Christi offers the program through its federally funded CARE program with the goal to increase preventative cancer screenings with expanded health insurance coverage.
What to bring
Attendees should have an active e-mail address and password, and should bring the following information for each person in the household:
▪ Birthdays
▪ Social Security numbers
▪ Income information, including W-2, self-employment records, etc.
▪ Immigration documentation
▪ If employed, bring information about employer-offered health insurance
▪ If applicable, bring current health insurance information and plan ID
Anyone unable to attend the event can call Via Christi at 316-689-5700 for more information, or to schedule an appointment with an insurance navigator.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
