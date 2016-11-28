ER care now closer for Derby residents

A week from now, residents of Derby and other southern suburbs won’t need to go all the way to Wichita for emergency-room-level medical care.
Wesley Healthcare is poised to open the city’s first emergency room at the corner of 63rd and Rock Road.
The new $10 million medical facility will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday and begin seeing patients on Dec. 5, said Robert Stangl, a physician and Wesley’s regional medical director.
The 11,000-square-foot stand-alone facility will have basically the same diagnostic and treatment equipment that’s available at the main hospital emergency room or Wesley’s west Wichita emergency room and diagnostic center, Stangl said.
At present, it takes Derby residents about 15 minutes to get to the nearest emergency room in Wichita, which is about 10 miles away.
That 15-minute time could be critical if you’re talking about a truly serious emergency.
“That 15-minute time could be critical if you’re talking about a truly serious emergency” such as a heart attack or stroke, Stangl said.
Derby does have several walk-in urgent-care facilities and clinics, but the new emergency room will offer a significantly higher level of treatment. A board-certified emergency-medicine physician will be on duty at all times, and the staff will have the ability to perform CT scans, ultrasound examinations and laboratory services in addition to basic X-rays, Stangl said. It will have 11 emergency room beds.
If a person needs to be hospitalized, the new emergency room will be able to provide rapid transportation to the main Wesley campus, he said.
County emergency ambulances will still take the most critical patients – especially those with obvious strokes and heart attacks – directly to specialized treatment centers in Wichita. But the Derby ER will have the capability to diagnose patients who come in with milder symptoms or via private transportation, Stangl said.
The facility will be able to handle most emergencies, such as diagnosing the cause of abdominal pain, setting broken bones and fixing dislocated joints, Stangl said.
Kathy Sexton, city manager of Derby, said the community has waited a long time for this kind of medical service.
“I’m in my 11th year here in Derby, and I’ve heard about it at least eight years,” Sexton said.
She said it’s particularly important for an aging population who often base their decision on where to retire on what kind of access they have to medical care.
The people of Derby were so happy when Wesley announced they were going to build here.
“The people of Derby were so happy when Wesley announced they were going to build here,” she said.
She predicted the new ER will also draw patients from Rose Hill, Mulvane, Haysville and south Wichita because of shorter travel times.
Stangl said there will be a ramping-up period as people become more aware of the new ER. It will start out with one physician and add midlevel providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants as the traffic dictates.
“The history of these are it generally takes three to four months before the volume hits,” he said.
Wesley’s similar facility in west Wichita sees about 24,000 patients a year, he said.
