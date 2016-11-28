This drug reverses overdoses

Kansas is one of three states in the nation without expanded access to a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is called naloxone, or Narcan by its brand-name. Naloxone works as an antidote to opioids – including heroin and prescription painkillers, such as OxyContin, hydrocodone, codieine and fentanyl. Right now, only certain health care professionals, including paramedics, have the drug in Kansas. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11/21/16)