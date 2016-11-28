This drug reverses overdoses

Kansas is one of three states in the nation without expanded access to a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is called naloxone, or Narcan by its brand-name. Naloxone works as an antidote to opioids – including heroin and prescription painkillers, such as OxyContin, hydrocodone, codieine and fentanyl. Right now, only certain health care professionals, including paramedics, have the drug in Kansas. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11/21/16)
Wesley's Children's Hospital grand opening

Wesley and city officials, staff members dressed as superheroes and SWAT team members who rappelled down the building dressed as superheroes to the delight of patients inside were all on hand for Wesley Children's Hospital Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Thursday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Dental residents offer ‘Gift of Smiles’ to Kansans

Wichita State University has a dental residency program, called Advanced Education in General Dentistry, that offers free dental care to underserved and uninsured patients through a program called Gift of Smiles. The residency operates more like a private practice than other residencies connected to universities or hospitals. (Video by Gabriella Dunn/The Wichita Eagle)

Sneak peek into Wesley Children’s Hospital

Pediatric patients will start moving into newly renovated rooms of Wesley Children's Hospital on Monday. The $28 million project started roughly seven years ago and renovations began about 10 months ago. It mostly involved aesthetic renovations within the area’s existing layout. The full project should be finished in the beginning of September.

