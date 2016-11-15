Planned Parenthood opens its first abortion clinic in Oklahoma

The Planned Parenthood affiliate that covers Kansas opened an Oklahoma City clinic Tuesday, which marks the first Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Oklahoma.
This is Planned Parenthood’s third Oklahoma City location. It’s located at 6112 NW 63rd St. in an area called Warr Acres.
The new clinic offers only medication abortions, also known as the abortion pill, rather than surgical abortions. Wichita's Planned Parenthood location also offers medication abortions only.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains opened the clinic and covers 12 health centers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains formed in July, when Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri merged to take over Oklahoma and Arkansas and created the new name. The affiliate is headquartered in Kansas City.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
