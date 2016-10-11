Walgreens to offer drug disposal kiosks

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other officials will visit a Wichita Walgreens on Tuesday to launch a new safe medication disposal kiosk.
Walgreens will place the kiosks at five locations around Kansas in hopes of preventing prescription drug diversion from medicine cabinets and to prevent improper disposal of drugs down the toilet or in the trash.
Walgreens is installing 500 kiosks at pharmacies in 35 states and Washington D.C. The kiosks are free to use and allow consumers to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications, including prescriptions, controlled substances and over-the-counter medicine.
The kiosks will be available during regular pharmacy hours, which is 24 hours a day at most locations.
Schmidt and other officials will visit the Walgreens at 555 N. Maize at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Other attendees include: Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita; Rep. Gail Finney, D-Wichita; Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita; Marc Bennett, Sedgwick County district attorney; Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter; and representatives from the Wichita Police Department and Walgreens.
Kiosk locations in Kansas
▪ Kansas City: 7739 State
▪ Ottawa: 1445 S. Main
▪ Overland Park: 7500 Metcalf
▪ Wichita: 333 E. Central
▪ Wichita: 555 N. Maize
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments