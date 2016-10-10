CEO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER named

Wesley Healthcare named its chief operating officer of Wesley Children’s Hopital as CEO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Tripp Owings is expected to complete the move by the end of the month, according to a Wesley news release Monday.
The release said Casey Guber, chief operating officer for Wesley Healthcare, will now oversee the Children’s Hospital.
Owings replaces Steve Edgar, who left Wesley Woodlawn – formerly called Galichia Heart Hospital – for a position with a hospital in Denton, Texas, this summer.
Owings is vice president of the Wesley Children’s Foundation board and is a board member of the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County and the Kansas Hospital Association, according to Wesley’s news release.
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and master’s degree from Mississippi State University.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
