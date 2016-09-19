Two urgent care clinics to open in Wichita

Two urgent health clinics will open in northwest and southwest Wichita over the next month and are offering free flu shots.
A company called MedExpress is opening urgent care centers at 1261 N. Maize Road on Sept. 21 and at 3006 S. Seneca on Oct. 19. The Maize location will offer free flu shots for patients ages 9 and older from Sept. 21 through Oct. 5.
MedExpress is a national urgent-care company based in West Virginia and Pennsylvania with clinics in 19 states. The company opened a location in Derby in July. Its website lists locations in Salina and Lawrence with an upcoming location in Topeka.
The clinics are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no appointments necessary, and offer X-rays, IVs, labs, minor surgery and stitches, treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains as well as sports and pre-employment physicals, routine checkups, immunizations, tobacco cessation programs and drug screenings. MedExpress says it accepts most major insurance companies. Its website, Medexpress.com, contains a full list of health services.
The Maize Road location will host a ribbon-cutting celebration and open house Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public and includes tours of the facility.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
