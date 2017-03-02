There’s much to be proud of in Wichita now and where it’s going

Ask anyone who has lived in Wichita two decades or more, and they’ll tell you it’s a different, more vibrant place these days. With these stories and others to come, we celebrate how far we’ve come as a city, what we’re doing now, what’s next and how we’re going to get to an even better future.
Celebrate
There’s much to be proud of in Wichita
Amenities play a growing role in Wichita
Wichita flag re-emerges as symbol of pride
‘Everybody is a pilot here in Wichita’
Wichita has been home to diverse populations from the beginning
Array of religions woven into the fabric of Wichita
Wichita nonprofits ‘part of the soul of the community’
Cancer services an exercise in collaboration at Via Christi
Wesley Children’s adds new specialists, keeps kids in area
Wichita a Kansas health care hub
Independent filmmaking thriving in Wichita
Several factors played role in downtown development
Wichita Promise builds a new workforce
Jeff Longwell: Wichita has great things to offer
Dave Unruh: One-stop center helps Sedgwick County residents in crisis
Accelerate
Arkansas River setting pace of improvements in downtown Wichita
Delano area seeing improvements
WSU Innovation Campus taking shape
Mark Arts to open new center at end of year
7 things to do at the new Mark Arts center
Work to start on second ‘Derby Difference’ park
New hospital, dinosaur park expect to open next year in Derby
Makerspaces are gaining popularity
Evolving senior housing helps make Wichita more age-friendly
East and west, new shopping and dining pops up
John Bardo: Futures of Wichita State, region are intertwined
Mary Beth Jarvis: Fun does a community good
Meredith Olson: Unlocking human potential through innovation
Craig Bay: Identifying our path forward
Innovate
Wish list for dining, fun is long, specific
What kind of businesses will make Wichita successful?
Trends to watch as Wichita develops
What’s on your Wichita wish list?
What needs to happen to build a new baseball stadium in Wichita
What Wichita can learn from other cities’ riverfronts
Other cities outpace us, but we’re catching up
Fate of Century II still undecided
Genetics clinic expands, offers service unique to area
Pride-in-Place aims to shape perceptions of Wichita
Shelly Prichard: Practicing what we preach — Innovate or stagnate
Activate
How Wichita can become an even greater city
Coming soon: Robotic eyewear selection by Wichita company
With NCAA games coming, March 2018 looms large for Wichita
Wichita prepares to show off downtown during NCAA tournament
Business resources for startup companies
Grants provide services, culture, help for area groups
Aviation’s future is today at Bombardier and Spirit
Built by believers, can Wichita rebuild and re-invent once more?
Robert Litan: Sustaining Wichita’s entrepreneurial comeback
Mark McCormick: Wichita’s black community needs entrepreneurship renaissance to secure its future
Ed O’Malley: To continue Wichita’s momentum, more people will need to step up and lead
Suzy Finn: Building a better Wichita
Who will lead Wichita into the future?
To become the city Wichita wants to be, it will need to call on a new set of future leaders. Who might those people be?
Here are six Wichitans – already involved in their community – who might become part of the city’s next wave of leaders.
