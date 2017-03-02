Forward

March 2, 2017 7:04 PM

There’s much to be proud of in Wichita now and where it’s going

Ask anyone who has lived in Wichita two decades or more, and they’ll tell you it’s a different, more vibrant place these days. With these stories and others to come, we celebrate how far we’ve come as a city, what we’re doing now, what’s next and how we’re going to get to an even better future.

Celebrate

There’s much to be proud of in Wichita

Amenities play a growing role in Wichita

Wichita flag re-emerges as symbol of pride

‘Everybody is a pilot here in Wichita’

Wichita has been home to diverse populations from the beginning

Array of religions woven into the fabric of Wichita

Wichita nonprofits ‘part of the soul of the community’

Cancer services an exercise in collaboration at Via Christi

Wesley Children’s adds new specialists, keeps kids in area

Wichita a Kansas health care hub

Independent filmmaking thriving in Wichita

Several factors played role in downtown development

Wichita Promise builds a new workforce

Jeff Longwell: Wichita has great things to offer

Dave Unruh: One-stop center helps Sedgwick County residents in crisis

Accelerate

Arkansas River setting pace of improvements in downtown Wichita

Delano area seeing improvements

WSU Innovation Campus taking shape

Mark Arts to open new center at end of year

7 things to do at the new Mark Arts center

Work to start on second ‘Derby Difference’ park

New hospital, dinosaur park expect to open next year in Derby

Makerspaces are gaining popularity

Evolving senior housing helps make Wichita more age-friendly

East and west, new shopping and dining pops up

John Bardo: Futures of Wichita State, region are intertwined

Mary Beth Jarvis: Fun does a community good

Meredith Olson: Unlocking human potential through innovation

Craig Bay: Identifying our path forward

Innovate

Wish list for dining, fun is long, specific

What kind of businesses will make Wichita successful?

Trends to watch as Wichita develops

What’s on your Wichita wish list?

What needs to happen to build a new baseball stadium in Wichita

What Wichita can learn from other cities’ riverfronts

Other cities outpace us, but we’re catching up

Fate of Century II still undecided

Genetics clinic expands, offers service unique to area

Pride-in-Place aims to shape perceptions of Wichita

Shelly Prichard: Practicing what we preach — Innovate or stagnate

Activate

How Wichita can become an even greater city

Coming soon: Robotic eyewear selection by Wichita company

With NCAA games coming, March 2018 looms large for Wichita

Wichita prepares to show off downtown during NCAA tournament

Business resources for startup companies

Grants provide services, culture, help for area groups

Aviation’s future is today at Bombardier and Spirit

Built by believers, can Wichita rebuild and re-invent once more?

Robert Litan: Sustaining Wichita’s entrepreneurial comeback

Mark McCormick: Wichita’s black community needs entrepreneurship renaissance to secure its future

Ed O’Malley: To continue Wichita’s momentum, more people will need to step up and lead

Suzy Finn: Building a better Wichita

Who will lead Wichita into the future?

To become the city Wichita wants to be, it will need to call on a new set of future leaders. Who might those people be?

Here are six Wichitans – already involved in their community – who might become part of the city’s next wave of leaders.

▪ Aaron Bastian

▪ Chris Callen

▪ Carlos Fernandez

▪ Britten Kuckelman

▪ Moji Rosson

▪ Kate Van Steenhuyse

