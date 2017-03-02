Business resources for startup companies

Wichita is overflowing with groups to advise, mentor and fund startup companies. Here are some of the available resources.
Basics to start a business
▪ Network Kansas: A good starting point. It’s a free, state-funded central portal to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners with expertise, education and money. www.networkkansas.com
▪ Small Business Administration: A free federal agency that provides education and loan support. www.sba.gov/offices/district/ks/wichita
▪ Kansas Small Business Development Center: It offers classes and one-on-one counseling for entrepreneurs. webs.wichita.edu/?u=ksbdc&p=/index
▪ SCORE: A group of experienced businessmen and women who advise and mentor. wichita.score.org/
In-depth education and help
▪ Center for Entrepreneurship, Wichita State University: Offers a deep entrepreneurship education. www.wichita.edu/thisis/home/?u=cfe1
▪ WSU Ventures, Wichita State University: It helps advise and commercialize research. wsuventures.org/
▪ Kansas Global Trade Services: Offers assistance with exporting and importing. www.kansasglobal.org
Connecting with the local startup community
▪ Startup Wichita: A good starting point. It’s a list of names, events and resources for the startup community. startupwichita.com
▪ 1 Million Cups: A casual, free event every Wednesday morning where entrepreneurs of all kinds make pitches. www.1millioncups.com/wichita
▪ e2e Accelerator: An organization that seeks to be the focal point for all things entrepreneurial in Wichita. It also trains and funds more advanced startups. e2ewichita.com
▪ MakeICT: A place where hobbyists and craftsmen can use a wide range of serious equipment for projects. Membership required, but free open house every other Monday night. makeict.org
▪ DevICT: An open group for computer coders and those who want to learn how to code, from beginners to experts. www.devict.org
Funding/incubator possibilities
▪ Midwest Venture Alliance: An investor in high-growth seed and early-stage companies. www.midwestventure.com
▪ Wichita Technology Corporation: It invests in Kansas technology companies and provides business consulting. www.wichitatechnology.com
For students interested in entrepreneurship
▪ Youth Entrepreneurs of Kansas: A full-year course in entrepreneurship in most area high schools. youthentrepreneurs.org
▪ DECA: A business education and competition at high school level. www.deca.org
▪ Junior Achievement: A business education and competition. www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-kansas
