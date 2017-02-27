Kuckelman sees Wichitans as city’s great asset – and sometimes weakness

Known for her love of libraries, Britten Kuckelman, 26, is the director of academic support and information services for Wichita Area Technical College.
Kuckelman also is co-director of Wichita’s Women Who Code and co-bridgade captain for the Open Wichita, a group that focuses on using open data to help the government be more open and efficient.
Wichita’s greatest strength: The people. They’re very supportive.
Wichita’s greatest challenge: Is also the people because sometimes we like to stick … in our own little side of town in our own little neighborhood and not like to branch out, and that can hold us back. But when we really get together as a community behind something, then it’s a powerful force, and I’ve seen it do great things.
First thing you tell people about Wichita: There’s a lot going on. Sometimes you have to look for it a little bit, but there’s stuff going on all of the time. You have to get out and go do it.
Favorite restaurant: Ohhhh, that’s hard. … You almost have to break it out by food type because there’s so many here. … My go-to probably favorite would probably be Wichita Brewing Co.
Favorite thing to do in Wichita: Maybe going out and walking by the river with my family.
Carrie Rengers
Comments