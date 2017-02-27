Van Steenhuyse likes Wichita’s enthusiasm for new ideas

Artist Kate Van Steenhuyse, 38, is the co-founder of Harvester Arts in Old Town.
She describes it as an alternative visual arts space that hosts resident artists and promotes the creation of new work.
She’s also on the Old Town Association board and is in her third year as president of the Ulrich Museum Alliance board.
Van Steenhuyse also is a practicing professional in the graduate faculty of Wichita State University, where she’s a past adjunct faculty member.
Wichita’s greatest strength: The enthusiasm of the community to embrace new ideas and give things a chance.
Wichita’s greatest challenge: Believing in itself to its full potential. … Selling ourselves short or thinking that somehow what’s happening here is not as good as other parts of the country and that the talent we have here isn’t at the absolute top notch.
First thing you tell people about Wichita: I always tell people that I have had more opportunities in the short time I’ve been in Wichita than I have had in any of the other cities that I have lived. … There’s a noncompetitive support here and just an openness that I haven’t experienced in other places.
Favorite restaurant: Aww, that’s so hard. Oh, man. We debate this all the time. … It’s really a tie between My Tho, Dempsey’s, Public, and, hmmmm …Georges! I love Georges.
Favorite thing to do in Wichita: My favorite social thing to do is to go see or do something new – there’s always a speaker, art show, band playing – and then grab drinks and food somewhere, preferably outside, to talk about it all … and inevitably run into someone we know or end up chatting and making new friends.
My favorite nonsocial thing to do is that I walk every morning while it’s still dark around Crown Heights and College Hill. I fall in love with my neighborhood every day that I’m able to do this.
Carrie Rengers
Comments