Rosson passionate, inspired by Wichita’s direction

Moji Rosson isn’t afraid to talk to people.
Rosson is vice president of sales for Visit Wichita, the region’s convention and tourism promotion group.
She’s a lawyer, so you know she likes to talk, she said. In her previous job she was the counsel and lobbyist for the Kansas Board of Realtors.
Communicating has also come in handy for Rosson in her recent volunteer efforts: chairing the Perceptions Task Force, chairing the Wichita Transit Board advisory board chair, co-chairing the Yes Wichita sales tax effort and serving on the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce Board.
A Wichita native, the 34 year-old is passionate about Wichita and has seen a lot of changes in her hometown in recent years. She works downtown and has been inspired by the revitalization she has seen.
“I have enjoyed watching the city grow and mature just as I have myself,” she said. “This isn’t the town I grew up with. It’s amazing to watch it reinvent itself.”
Wichita’s greatest strength: Persistence and perseverance. Our community is overflowing with people and entities that are dedicated to achieving continued success for our city.
Wichita’s greatest challenge: Finding a common path to success. We all share a common end goal (success), but we vary in what we perceive as the best way to accomplish this task.
The first thing you tell people about Wichita: I enjoying sharing how much we’ve progressed as a city, especially the renaissance occurring downtown.
Favorite restaurant: We enjoy so many of our local restaurants. Since there are over 1,000 in the area, it’s impossible to name one!
Favorite thing to do in Wichita: I am at peace outdoors. Each weekend I explore one of our many walking trails or biking paths around town.
Dan Voorhis
Comments