Chris Callen: finding meaning in technology and innovation

Chris Callen is a tech guy, but he found that he needed more meaning in his life than programming a computer.
That’s why after a year in Denver, he returned to take over his parents’ business, Builders Plus Construction, a company that specializes in concrete work.
Callen, 28, has joined the two, though, by taking construction high tech.
He recently unveiled Grit, a new division that will provide virtual reality so clients will be able to see, in detail, what a project looks like before it’s built.
He has introduced other pieces of technology into his construction company, such as putting documents in the cloud and switching to Slack for intra-company communications.
He also moved his company to a new location last year, part of the old Big Dog space, 1520 E. Douglas. And he also offered some of his space to GroundWork, which is free office space for several technology start-up companies.
Wichita's greatest strength: Its work ethic. I have never been anywhere else that the people worked this hard at building something great.
Wichita's greatest challenge: Acknowledging, respecting and embracing differing perspectives and points of view. We must adapt to a changing world.
The first thing you tell people about Wichita: Most of our city is humble in sharing our accomplishments. We can compete with the best of them; we just don’t go around shoving it in your face.
Favorite restaurant: That’s a tough one, but I must go with Public (at the Brickyard). Amazing atmosphere, location and, of course, fantastic food.
Favorite thing to do in Wichita: Attend entrepreneurial events. No matter your level of interest, there is a way to get involved.
Dan Voorhis
