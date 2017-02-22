Wichita's river front continues to evolve

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian. (Associated Press)
Wichita State seniors Zach Bush and John Robert Simon talk about their time with the Shockers; they thrilled fans with some quality minutes against Evansville Tuesday night at Koch Arena. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)
Wichita Eagle columnist Bob Lutz, who was covering his last home game for The Wichita Eagle, and reporter Paul Suellentrop break down the Shockers 109-83 win over Evansville at Koch Arena Tuesday night. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)
Gov. Sam Brownback explains Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, why he plans to veto a bill that would add back a third tax bracket, raising the tax rate, and would end a tax exemption for certain businesses in Kansas. (Courtesy of Gov. Sam Brownback's Facebook page)
The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.
Toni Anderson, a 2014 East High graduate, has been missing since Jan. 15 and was last seen in Kansas City. Her mother, Liz, is still leading efforts to try and locate her and talked to Wichita Eagle reporter Bryan Horwath about how hard the past five weeks have been.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall holds his weekly press conference. WSU cracked the top 25 for the first time on Monday as the Shockers prepare for their final home game against Evansville on Tuesday. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)