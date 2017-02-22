Wichita's river front continues to evolve

Jeff Fluhr of the Wichita Downtown Development Corp., talks about the ongoing changes occurring on the river front area of downtown Wichita.
National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian. (Associated Press)

Brownback to veto tax hike bill

Gov. Sam Brownback explains Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, why he plans to veto a bill that would add back a third tax bracket, raising the tax rate, and would end a tax exemption for certain businesses in Kansas. (Courtesy of Gov. Sam Brownback's Facebook page)

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

