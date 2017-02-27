New restaurants, shops coming to east, west Wichita

Projects at K-96 and Greenwich in east Wichita and near 21st and Maize in west Wichita will offer customers even more dining and shopping options in the coming months.
On the east side, a few new developments have popped up since October. Five new stores have opened at K-96 and Greenwich: Maurices, Ulta Beauty, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW), Ross Dress for Less and Cavender’s Western Wear. Stein Mart construction is now underway, and it will likely open around August, according to Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate Inc.
Although Rib Crib, a barbecue joint on Ridge Road and in other parts of the southwestern U.S., originally was slated to open a location at K-96 and Greenwich, the project fell through. More updates on K-96 and Greenwich are expected in the next month or two.
On the west side, a HomeGoods developed by Eastside Investments opened at 27th and Maize in October. Bradley Saville, president of Landmark Commercial Real Estate Inc., says that a new tenant for another 8,000-square-foot space in the same plot will be announced soon. In September, Landmark Commercial announced an IHOP would open at the northeast corner of 29th and Maize (next to Sam’s Club) as part of an 80,000-square-foot project including retail and restaurants. Construction on the IHOP will begin in about two weeks and could be completed by summer.
“It’s been an exciting area to develop in and market,” Saville said. “Now it’s been extended to 37th Street, which has exploded. Right now the focus is on 29th and Maize where all the energy is, but everything will be filling in between 21st and 37th.”
Recent additions to the plot at 37th and Maize include Auto Zone and Braum’s.
Meanwhile, across the street (the southwest corner of 29th and Maize) at a development dubbed as “NewMarket North,” the first building in a three-phase project completed construction at the end of December. Orangetheory Fitness was the first tenant to open shop on Jan. 1, with Wichita native Pat Walsh as co-owner. One month into 2017, business is strong, and Jerry Jones of Slawson Cos., the developers of the project, says that, so far, “They’re doing gangbusters.”
The 21,500-square-foot building will also hold HomeGrown, a full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch spot. The restaurant estimates opening by Mother’s Day on May 14. Owner Jon Rolph is also president of Sasnak Management, founders of Carlos O’Kelly’s and the Good Egg, other Wichita restaurants.
“It will have a cool patio area and a new concept that focuses on local sourcing and local partnering,” Jones said. “They’ve got a really cool concept for a breakfast bar that we’re looking forward to seeing.”
Barre Forte, a barre exercise studio based out of Denver, will lease space in the first building.
“You don’t have to have any dance experience; it’s great for all fitness levels and abilities,” said Jordan Kieffer, an attorney and owner of the new Wichita branch. “It’s very low impact and works those large primary muscle groups but also smaller secondary muscles that are typically skipped in traditional workouts.”
Kieffer says that one thing that will set the studio apart is a special children’s playroom – the “mini-barre” – for moms who need help with child care while attending class. Eventually, she hopes to expand the concept to a more structured kids workout so that children are active during that time, too.
“I’m an attorney by day, and I’m also a mom, so it was really important to me to have the child care aspect,” she said. “That’s one of the big barriers for a lot of my friends to doing boutique fitness.”
The Terrace is another highly anticipated portion of the project, adding a bridge between inside and outside space for businesses. Jones says they’re looking for “high-energy restaurants with a strong indoor/outdoor operation. There will be active patios that open up to a water feature that we’ll build up along Maize Road.”
While the entire development will be mixed-use, the exact layout and ratio of restaurants/retail to office/hotel/apartment space is in flux. Currently, Slawson hopes to have a three-story building, with the first floor containing retail or restaurants and upper floors holding offices, apartments and possibly a hotel.
At the southeast corner of 29th and Maize, Cadillac Lake will be developed by both the City of Wichita and Slawson Cos. The park, named The Pracht Family Park, will be planned out by the city using land the Slawson family donated. Slawson Cos. will construct another mixed development area with offices, a hotel, restaurants and retail, all connected by walking and cycling paths that will join with the already existing bike path along Maize Road. So far, a Hampton Inn has been announced to be developed by HCW Development.
