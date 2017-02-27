Second ‘Derby Difference’ park being built

The second of three Derby parks being funded by a local voter-approved tax increase will undergo construction this year, according to City Manager Kathy Sexton. The park is expected to open in 2018.
In October 2013, Derby citizens approved a half-cent local sales tax increase called the Derby Difference Sales Tax for three quality-of-life initiatives: construct three city parks and a tournament-quality baseball/softball complex, add emergency response personnel and equipment, and better fund its public library. The tax started on Jan. 1, 2015.
The second of those parks, the Warren Riverview Park, will be built on 4 acres of what was a former public works facility in west Derby south of Market Street and adjacent to the Arkansas River. Plans call for an interactive boulder wall, a lodge, a totem sculpture, a picnic pavilion and a launch for canoes, kayaks and small boats.
Amy Geiszler-Jones
Comments