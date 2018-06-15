Sleepy Hollow bed-and-breakfast goes on the market

A few months later than planned, Robert Elliot has put his Inn at Glenstrae in Sleepy Hollow on the market.
Elliot hopes to sell the house at 3342 Country Club Place as a bed-and-breakfast to honor the time, work and creativity his late wife, Tracy Sloat-Elliot, gave to the business.
“That was something that we did together,” Elliot told Have You Heard? in October.
For him, he said, the inn “had lost its soul. It was too painful for me to even be in the house let alone try to be accommodating to others. It would break my heart every day to try to even attempt that.”
The 100-year-old Arts and Crafts-style house has features such as 10- to 12-foot ceilings, built-in china cabinets, and gardens that Sloat-Elliot used to describe as "our homage to the Flint Hills."
At the time the couple started the inn in 2011, Elliot said it had taken them 17 years to find the house but only 30 minutes to buy it.
We'll let you know if it happens that way for someone else.
