One Wichita Braum's is close to starting construction, and another is still on hold

It's been about a year and a half since Oklahoma-based Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy announced plans for two more Wichita stores and restaurants. Now, the first of those two is close to getting underway.
It will be at Fox Ridge Plaza, Marv Schellenberg’s development on Maize Road south of Menards.
A Braum's spokeswoman says construction will start in October, and the business will open in 2019. She says construction generally takes seven to nine months depending on weather.
The store, which is a combination restaurant and market, will be 6,000 square feet and have the capacity to seat 80 in its restaurant. There also will be a drive-through. The store’s fresh market area will be larger than some Braum’s models.
"We're very excited to have them," Schellenberg says.
He thinks a Braum’s restaurant and market makes sense with nearby schools, apartments and all the traffic in the area.
Schellenberg is now in the preleasing phase for his next retail center, which is going to open north of Capitol Federal, which is north of where Braum's will be.
The center will be 8,400 square feet. Construction will start as soon as Schellenberg has tenants.
Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the new west-side Braum's.
She and Tony Utter of Utter Commercial Real Estate also handled a deal for another new Braum’s at 5730 E. Central where El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant once was.
Braum's still owns the property but has no immediate plans to open there.
