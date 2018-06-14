Bobby Bones appearance canceled at Watermark and rescheduled for Barnes & Noble

National radio personality Bobby Bones is not going to appear at Watermark Books & Cafe later this month as planned, and no one will say why.
In a Twitter response to Have You Heard? on Wednesday night, Bones tweeted, "no. bc I dont know what happened."
Watermark owner Sarah Bagby says that's not the case.
"There is certainly no secret between the two parties about why it was canceled," she says.
Bagby won't elaborate on the details of what happened.
"Those are confidential, and so that's really all I have to say."
Bones, whom Forbes once called "the most powerful man in country music," was going to promote his book "Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat."
"I have no idea why my wichita book signing was cancelled," he further posted. "I didn't cancel it. They are saying "schedule conflict" . I have no idea. Trying to find another book store ."
He's since found one in Barnes & Noble at Bradley Fair on June 29, the same date he was scheduled at Watermark. A Barnes & Noble representative confirms Bones is coming that day, most likely at 6 p.m., though the time is not set yet. She suggests following the store's social media accounts or calling in a few days to find out the exact time.
Watermark is known for regularly bringing in a variety of authors to speak, and Bagby says, "Our reputation speaks for itself as far as the management and the organization and the quality" of what the staff offers and authors expect.
"This event is no different."
She says she wouldn't cancel without coming to an agreement about what's best for the store and the publisher.
Bagby won't say if the event might be rescheduled or if Bones could speak at Watermark another time.
"You know, I've answered every question that I want to answer."
