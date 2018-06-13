Johnny Steven buys former Dopps Chiropractic Clinic for three businesses

The former Dopps Chiropractic Clinic at 5119 E. Kellogg has sold and soon will be remodeled and rebranded.
Johnny and Jennifer Steven have moved their insurance businesses into the 8,400-square-foot building, which is between Oliver and Edgemoor.
"We're going to completely remodel the whole building inside," Johnny Steven says. "I'm making it look like an insurance office."
At the moment, it not surprisingly looks like a doctor's office.
Steven says he's dividing the building into three suites.
One is for Eddy's Insurance Group, a company he and his brothers, Rodney and Brandon, started in 2014 when Allstate approached them about having an agency in their car dealerships.
The staff has grown from five people to 33.
"We've kind of taken it to a different level," Johnny Steven says. "We've kind of found our niche in Wichita."
He says the business offers "any kind of property and casualty" insurance.
"We have 33 producers out there," he says. "The great thing about it, our staff's young and just hungry."
In another suite, Jennifer Steven will have Eddy's Independent Group, which focuses on commercial insurance business.
A third suite will be for the newest Steven business.
"I'm getting into the financial services part of the business," Johnny Steven says.
He's working on starting the company and says that's the "part of the business I really want to grow."
John Potts and Ted Branson of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal with Sissy Koury, the Steven brothers' aunt, of Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty.
Steven says he'll rebrand the building something along the lines of EIG Insurance Center.
For now, the businesses will need only about 4,000 square feet of the building. Steven says he may lease part of the space to another business "or I'll grow into it."
"We have a great opportunity to grow."
Steven says his agency has the most new business production and growth of the 250 agencies in Allstate's dealer program.
"We're number one," he says. "Month end and year end always. . . . By a long shot."
Growth of the business and his team is what excites him, Steven says.
He says that's what he tells people when they ask him why he left his career at Genesis Health Clubs after 15 years.
"We're growing so fast right now," Steven says. "I'm really falling in love with this industry."
