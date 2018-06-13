New occupant to replace former Mama Deaux Seafood House, but it's not a restaurant

Two and a half years after buying Helten Veterinary Clinic, owners Heather and Jason Albertson are expanding the business with new space and a new name.
"We're just basically going to be able to improve our services," Heather Albertson says.
The practice, which offers general veterinary services, surgery, dentistry, boarding and grooming, currently is in about 1,700 square feet at 6630 W. Central near Central and Ridge Road.
The Albertsons are moving a couple of blocks to 606 N. Winterset St. to the former Mama Deaux Seafood House.
The new space is 5,700 square feet and offers room to grow.
Heather Albertson had done relief work for previous practice owner Ron Helten. Since she and her husband bought the business in January 2016, they incorporated boarding and grooming but needed more room for it.
At the new space, Albertson says they're "going to have a huge yard for the dogs to run in (and) play in."
"Once we got it all mowed down, it was like, wow, this place is really big."
She says customers have encouraged them to start a doggie daycare.
"I'm not sure we're quite ready for that, but if we do, we have the space for that."
The move will allow for a more modernized practice as well, Albertson says.
The Albertsons are working with Minneapolis-based TerWisscha Construction, a company that specializes in animal hospitals.
"They kind of do everything for you essentially," Heather Albertson says.
Work will start in August, and the space will be ready to open in February or early March.
With the move, the practice's name will change to Wellspring Animal Hospital.
Albertson says Wellspring has a couple of meanings for her and her husband.
"We're very big in preventative medicine," she says.
By keeping animals well, it lengthens their lives and leads to longer-lasting, wonderful relationships for pets and their people.
Also, Albertson says Wellspring is a "bit of a biblical reference," which is important to them.
"My husband and I feel like we've been blessed with this business.
"We're technically not owners," she says. "We're stewards of what God has given us."
Comments