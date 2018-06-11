Holy Trinity Catholic Books & Gifts to move to larger space

Each New Year's, Wichitan Chonci Lekawa picks a word instead of a resolution.
"This year's word was 'wisdom,' " she says.
A few weeks later, she went to Holy Trinity Catholic Books & Gifts to buy a statue and instead wound up buying the store.
"It was not planned," Lekawa says. "God opened me up to a huge store of wisdom."
She says her husband, Elliot, is usually slow to ponder decisions but was entirely supportive of buying the store.
When one week later she owned the business, Lekawa says, "I truly knew it was a God thing."
Now, she's moving the business to larger space.
The store currently is in 2,800 square feet at 8651 W. Central near Central and Tyler.
Lekawa doesn't like how the space is divided and says her new 3,600 square feet at 626 N. Winterset St., which is near Central and the Big Ditch, will be more usable and have more showroom space.
Bradley Tidemann with J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal. Simpson Construction will do the remodeling before the store opens in September.
Lekawa says Holy Trinity sells "just a plethora of faith-based" items.
That includes garden statues, books, decor featuring saints, rosaries and greeting cards.
Lekawa has added inventory to the store.
"It was low."
She's kept the employees who were there.
"They still run it. We just manage it."
Lekawa says the employees practice servant ministry.
"They really truly are there to minister to people," she says. "They've got such good hearts."
Lekawa, who is an associate broker and manager of ReMax Solutions, says she and her husband are more business people. She says they are thrilled to own the store, which has been in business for more than two decades.
"I feel like it's a very great honor and a privilege."
