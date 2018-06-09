Dave & Buster's, Duluth Trading Co. and Chico's deals are in the works

Nothing is for certain yet, so don't get too excited, but there are a few deals in the works at a couple of Wichita developments that likely will make a number of people happy.
First, there's Dave & Buster's. From the time Greenwich Place was announced for K-96 and Greenwich, there's been talk that it will land the Dallas-based entertainment venue that features food, drinks and video arcade games.
For a long time, that's all it was — talk. Now, though, there are indications a deal is all but done for the development.
No one is commenting yet — and no one with Dave & Buster's returned a call for comment — but news likely is coming in the next few months.
There's also a good chance Greenwich Place is going to be home to a Duluth Trading Co., a Wisconsin clothing company that has an emphasis on workwear and accessories.
Often times, even before a deal is done, there will be construction bids for work so companies can estimate costs before finalizing deals.
For instance, bids were requested for the new Cracker Barrel coming to the former Palace Theatre site on Ridge Road long before that deal was done.
Now, the same appears to be the case with Duluth Trading and Greenwich Place. There's a bid on Duluth work at Greenwich, but the company isn't confirming a deal.
"As a publicly-traded company, Duluth has publicly stated that we expect to open 15 new stores in our fiscal year 2018," spokeswoman Katie Kulczyk said in an e-mail. "Our policy is not to disclose the timing of new store openings until the leasing, permitting and development process has been thoroughly vetted."
She wrote that site selection is driven by customer demand, and selections are made in part on parking availability, ease of access and the possibility of a "unique shopping experience."
Another bid request has been made for a Chico's at NewMarket Square.
Again, no one is talking, but plans call for a 3,490-square-foot store that will sell women's clothing and accessories.
There's been a Chico's at Bradley Fair on the east side for almost 15 years.
The same company that owns Chico's, Florida-based Chico's FAS Inc., also owns White House Black Market and Soma Intimates at Bradley Fair.
Look for news on a new Chico's, Duluth Trading and Dave & Buster's as soon as it's available.
Comments