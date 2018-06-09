Space Station to move, though not far, to third space in three years

Space Station is moving again, which makes its third store site since it opened in Old Town in early 2016.
Last summer, Cory Barnes and Tevin Jacques moved their clothing store from Old Town to Towne East Square for more foot traffic.
Now, they're moving within Towne East for even better visibility.
The store will open in the former Best Buy cellphone space near the food court.
"It's right there in the mix of everything," Barnes says. "It's just a much better location."
The 1,400-square-foot space is a bit bigger than the current Space Station near the entrance next to Dillard’s.
"It just gets that one entrance," Barnes says of traffic.
With the new space, there will be a new look, though it will still feature the store's white-and-black theme.
"We're going to bring in a few more brands," Barnes says.
The store's house brand is Not Human.
If everything goes as planned, the new store will open June 18. Until then, the other space will remain open. The store is having a 50-percent-off sale in anticipation of the move.
Barnes says he and Jacques are also going to try to create a store that's more of a space to hang out in with a television and probably a PlayStation for games.
"You can buy clothes online," Barnes says.
He says they want "to be not just a clothing store."
