Ribbit Computers to remodel 'to look like an Apple store but for gaming computers'

Ribbit Computers owner Alex Harb is making plans to remodel his store at 3433 N. Rock Road.
"I want to remodel it and make it more modern," he says.
It's been a decade since the last updating.
Harb can't paint the outside of the store as he did with a striking dark gray and lime green at his downtown store.
"The landlord wouldn't be happy with that."
He plans to add the colors inside, though, along with polished concrete floors, stools and tabletops with gaming computers.
"It's going to look like an Apple store but for gaming computers," Harb says.
Customers currently can try out the games, but he says, "It's just not very inviting."
On Saturday, Harb is starting a sale of merchandise up to 75 percent off so he won't have to move much when he remodels.
The store likely will close in mid-August and then reopen at the end of August.
